Ronald Glover reported missing from Lakewood family home

Submitted by Lt. Chris Lawler, Lakewood Police Department.

On August 4, 2018, police responded to a Missing Person from an adult family home in Lakewood. The missing subject is Ronald Howard Glover, 58 year old, white male, 6’0, 160-pounds with a long white beard and thinning white hair. Ronald has diminished capacity due to a traumatic brain injury and is unable to care for himself.

Ronald Howard Glover

Ronald has no access to money or a cell phone. According to family he has hitchhiked as far as Minnesota in the past and does not comprehend the risks to his personal safety. The current extreme heat conditions and lack of personal resources place Ronald at particular risk. A check of local hospitals has met with negative results.

If he is located locally or out of the area, please contact law enforcement immediately.