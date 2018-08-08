Melissa Avril Harris named Production Manager for Lakewood Playhouse

Submitted by John Munn, Managing Artistic Director.

The Lakewood Playhouse is proud to announce the addition of Melissa Avril Harris to the Administrative Staff of the Theatre in the position of Production Manager for its organization as it enters its 80th Season.

Melissa Avril Harris

Melissa Avril Harris is graduate of The Evergreen State College, where she learned stage management and technical theater from Jill Carter and Matt Lawrence. Their guidance opened doors for Melissa at Harlequin Productions where she furthered her education serving as Production Stage Manager for a number of their outstanding presentations.

Upon graduation, Melissa pursued her Master’s of Television and Film Production with a focus in Screenwriting and Directing at The Academy of Art University in San Francisco. Soon thereafter, the call to adventure beckoned her to the city of Los Angeles, where she ran lights and sound at The Groundlings, worked on numerous Production teams for such shows as “Intervention” (A&E), “American Idol” (then on Fox), and “The Wedding Planner” (YouTube web series), and served as Disaster Program Specialist for the American Red Cross; helping shelter families displaced by natural disasters and training volunteers in disaster response.

Having recently returned to the Pacific Northwest, Melissa continued her work at Harlequin Productions and, just last season, also served as Stage Manager for A CHRISTMAS CAROL at the Lakewood Playhouse. This year she has taken on the responsibility of stage managing the mammoth presentation of both plays of Tony Kushner’s ANGELS IN AMERICA; directed by Lakewood Playhouse Managing Artistic Director, JOHN MUNN.

“I cannot begin to tell you how lucky we are that Melissa has accepted the position of Production Manager at the Playhouse,” Munn said, “Her professionalism is outstanding and her commitment to hopes and dreams of the theatre, its staff and board is inspiring. Equally so is her drive, and vision, towards creating a safe and creative environment for our actors and designers. I can’t wait for all of our volunteers and artists to meet, and work alongside, her!”

The Administration of the Lakewood Playhouse feels that Melissa Avril Harris is an absolutely outstanding addition to their theatre team and that she will bring even more insight, and care, to theatres throughout Pierce County and beyond..

