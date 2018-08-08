Lakewood Legislators weigh in on adult family home debate

Submitted by City of Lakewood.

This week three members of the Legislative delegation representing Lakewood sent letters to Gov. Jay Inslee and state Department of Social and Health Services Secretary Cheryl Strange urging them to reconsider the release of three sexually violent predators into an adult family home business in Lakewood.

State Sen. Steve O’Ban and Rep. Dick Muri sent a joint letter to Inslee urging him to reconsider DSHS’s plan to release these convicted Level 3 sex offenders from the Special Commitment Center on McNeil Island into an unsecure residential setting in our community.

The letter states in part: “…the practice of disproportionately discharging these Sexually Violent Predators to Pierce County Communities is unacceptable, unsupportable and contrary to the best interest of public safety.”

The letter notes the three men considered for placement in Lakewood are not originally from Pierce County but instead from Spokane, Thurston and Mason counties respectively.

The letter goes on to ask a series of questions about the release and whether the state did its due diligence – including putting in place sufficient safeguards in coordination with local law enforcement and local agencies to provide for ongoing monitoring of the individuals in compliance with necessary treatment.

State Rep. Christine Kilduff also sent a letter this week to DSHS Secretary Strange expressing her concern with the release of the three individuals.

Kilduff noted concerns about DSHS not looking first at placing the individuals in their county of origin, noting the equitable distribution of releases into the community should begin at the placement planning stage with review by a court of the proposed placement.

The city thanks O’Ban, Muri and Kilduff for their continued support in this matter and will continue to work with them to keep our neighborhoods safe.

Read the letters in full:

Aug. 8, 2018 letter from Sen. Steve O’Ban and Rep. Dick Muri

Aug. 7, 2018 letter from Rep. Christine Kilduff