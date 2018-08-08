Fircrest’s Big Reveal coming Aug. 19

Submitted by Michelle McLean.

FIRCREST – Mike and Linda Johnson are raising their 7 grandchildren. They should be retired but continue working to provide for their grandchildren. After raising their own children they have stepped up to adopt and raise their grandkids ranging in ages from 3 to 13.

They live in Fircrest and are well loved by their community. Their home is in dire need of repair including a leaking roof. Mike and Linda are the kindest most compassionate people who would give you the shirts off their backs.

Join Coldwell Banker Bain this summer to help with another Community Home Makeover.

Contact Michelle McLean at 253-691-3029 for more information.