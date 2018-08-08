Dance Theatre Northwest Presents Free Performance with New York’s Richard Philion

Submitted by Dance Theatre Northwest.

University Place based Dance Theatre Northwest will present a FREE open to the public performance on Saturday, August 11th at 7:00 PM at the University Place Library Atrium at 36th & Market in University Place WA. The performance will feature dance and choreography by guest artist, Richard Philion from New York. “Puttin On The Ritz,” was staged and choreographed by Mr. Philion during a Master series of theatre dance workshops. He will perform with Katherine Neumann, Oceana Thunder, and Neil Alexander along with a corps of local area dancers from the workshop.

Richard Philion is a triple threat performer currently based in New York City. Trained at Canada’s National Ballet School, Richard has gone on to perform all over the world in numerous productions encompassing many dance styles. On top of performing Richard enjoys teaching, coaching and adjudicating.

Also on Saturday’s lineup will be Broadway Style Jazz, Musical Theatre Tap Dance, Contemporary and Classical Ballet works staged by DTNW’s Artistic Director, Melanie Kirk-Stauffer. Kirk-Stauffer will also narrate in order to provide some insight regarding several aspects of the choreography and discuss some of its origins.

The performance is Free and handicapped accessible. The University Place Civic Center Atrium is located at 3609 Market Place (36th and Bridgeport Way W) University Place, WA 98466. Free parking is available. Visit www.DTNW.org for more information or call 253-778-6534.