Lakewood CFP honored at annual conference

Christopher Kimball CFP, President and owner of Christopher V Kimball Financial Services LLC, recently attended the annual Money Concepts Financial Planning Congress held this year in Vail, Colorado.

While at the conference, for the third, consecutive year, Kimball received the Apex award, again putting him in the top tier of Money Concepts financial advisers.

Kimball is a Regional Director for Money Concepts Capital Corp, and has been in the financial services business for 25 years. He has spoken at agencies and industry conferences throughout the Country, is a life member of the Million Dollar Round table with five Court-of-the-Table honors, and is a past-President of the Rotary Club of Lakewood. In addition to being a Certified Financial Planner practitioner, he also has a Masters Degree in Financial Services, and holds the designations AEP (Accredited Estate Planner), CMFC (Chartered Mutual Fund Counselor), and CLTC (Certified in Long-Term Care). He also hosts a local radio show on KLAY 1180 AM, “Don’t Let Money Ruin Your Life,” heard Mondays at noon.

Kimball and his wife Vicki live in University Place.