Heritage Bank Partners with Local Food Banks to Fight Childhood Hunger

Heritage Bank, in its ongoing commitment to serve the community through its newly-named Heritage Helps program, kicks off a month-long food collection in an effort to end childhood hunger. In partnership with Washington and Oregon based food banks like Northwest Harvest, Oregon Food Bank and Emergency Food Network, the goal is to provide 60,000 meals to children in the area.

While hunger is often hard to see, the problem is real: one in five children lives in a household that struggles to put food on the table.

All Heritage Bank branches will be accepting food donations, in non-perishable, kid-friendly packaging as well as cash donations. Food donations can be placed in collection bins available at each branch and cash donations will be accepted by branch staff members or can be made by texting heritagehelps to 41444. A donation as little as $10 will help provide 45 meals to children in need.

“We are looking forward to working with our communities and food bank partners throughout Washington and Oregon to support the end of childhood hunger,” said Chad Maiuri, senior vice president, south sound district manager at Heritage Bank. “Heritage Bank is committed to improving our communities no matter how big or small.”