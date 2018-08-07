West Pierce Fire & Rescue is now testing for Entry-level Firefighter/Paramedic . It is anticipated a minimum of four (4) positions will be filled in 2019. The application period will be open from Monday, August 6, 2018 at 8:00 AM (PST) until Monday, September 10, 2018 at 5:00 p.m.(PST).

Minimum requirements include:

– At least 18 years of age

– High school diploma or equivalent

– Ability to read, write and speak English

– Ability to legally operate a vehicle in the State of Washington

– At the time of hire, ability to provide documentation showing authorization to work in the United States.

– Candidates shall be tobacco free at time of appointment and throughout service.

Paramedic certification is not required at the time of application. Candidates receiving conditional offers of employment will be required to provide documentation reflecting successful Washington State or National Registry Paramedic certification by December 31, 2018.

For a full list of requirements, testing process and timeline, please click here . More information can also be found on West Pierce Fire & Rescue’s website.

The post Entry-level Firefighter/Paramedic Testing Process Now Open appeared first on the West Pierce Fire & Rescue website.