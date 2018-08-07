2-2 SBCT prepares to support the NIFC

Submitted by Joint Base Lewis-McChord.

The 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, assigned to the 7th Infantry Division, has been designated to support the National Interagency Fire Center wildland fire suppression mission.

The approximately 200 active-duty Soldiers from across the brigade will be working with the agency officials to include civilian firefighters.

“We are honored to assist the National Interagency Fire Center with their fire suppression efforts,” said the 14th Brigade Engineer Battalion commander, Lt. Col. Eric Parthermore. “Paramount to this mission is the safety of all Lancer Brigade Soldiers, which is why they will undergo a rigorous training, and certification process and will work for trained firefighters. I am confident that all 200 Lander Brigade Soldiers are ready to rapidly deploy to protect lives, property, and natural and cultural resources in the western United States.”

To facilitate this mission, the engineer Soldiers start training Aug. 9, 2018 on JBLM, and will be certified by the NIFC officials through a rigorous training environment prior to participating in the mission. These teams can be operational within approximately seven days.

They will be working side-by-side with civilian firefighters to perform a variety of tasks such as, clearing brush, constructing fire lines, igniting back fires, and performing clean-up duties.

The personnel will learn about a variety of topics related to wildfire suppression including fire terminology, fire behavior, and fire line safety. Military personnel also will receive instruction in fire suppression methods and procedures, including watch out situations and standard firefighting orders; personal protective equipment; and use, transportation, and maintenance of wildfire suppression tools.

7th Infantry Division most recently supported NIFC when approximately 200 Soldiers from 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team deployed to the North Umpqua Complex fires in Oregon in September 2017.