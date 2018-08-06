Steilacoom Town Council Aug. 7 meeting agenda

Submitted by Paul Loveless, Town Administrator.

The Steilacoom Town Council will meet in the Steilacoom Town Hall on Tuesday, August 7 at 6:30 pm. Following is the meeting agenda:

Call to Order and Roll Call Pledge of Allegiance Consent Agenda Minutes of July 17, 2018 Approval of Payroll Checks #108063- #108072 in the amount of $161,864.59 and Payroll Checks #109501 – #109508 in the amount of $233,694.11 Approval of Claims Checks #109509 – #109577 in the amount of $701,179.20 and Manual Checks #108061 & #108074 in the amount of $401.45 Audience Input on Non-Agenda Items Public Hearing Noise Ordinance update (AB 2861) (Ordinance #1585) Property Maintenance Ordinance (AB 2862) (Ordinance #1586) Action Items Noise Ordinance update (AB 2861) (Ordinance #1585) Property Maintenance Ordinance (AB 2862) (Ordinance #1586) New Items Gray & Osborne Inc., Supplemental Scope of Work, Pacific St./Washington St. Sewer CIP (AB 2864) (*) Reports Mayor Staff – Administrator/Attorney Council Study Session 2019-2020 Biennium Budget Town of Steilacoom Ethics Program