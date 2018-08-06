The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Steilacoom Town Council Aug. 7 meeting agenda

Leave a Comment

Submitted by Paul Loveless, Town Administrator.

The Steilacoom Town Council will meet in the Steilacoom Town Hall on Tuesday, August 7 at 6:30 pm. Following is the meeting agenda:

  1. Call to Order and Roll Call
  2. Pledge of Allegiance
  3. Consent Agenda
    1. Minutes of July 17, 2018
    2. Approval of Payroll Checks #108063- #108072 in the amount of $161,864.59 and Payroll Checks #109501 – #109508 in the amount of $233,694.11
    3. Approval of Claims Checks #109509 – #109577 in the amount of $701,179.20 and Manual Checks #108061 & #108074 in the amount of $401.45
  4. Audience Input on Non-Agenda Items
  5. Public Hearing
    1. Noise Ordinance update (AB 2861) (Ordinance #1585)
    2. Property Maintenance Ordinance (AB 2862) (Ordinance #1586)
  6. Action Items
    1. Noise Ordinance update (AB 2861) (Ordinance #1585)
    2. Property Maintenance Ordinance (AB 2862) (Ordinance #1586)
  7. New Items
    1. Gray & Osborne Inc., Supplemental Scope of Work, Pacific St./Washington St. Sewer CIP (AB 2864) (*)
  8. Reports
    1. Mayor
    2. Staff – Administrator/Attorney
    3. Council
  9. Study Session
    1. 2019-2020 Biennium Budget
    2. Town of Steilacoom Ethics Program

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *