Steilacoom Town Council Aug. 7 meeting agenda

Submitted by Paul Loveless, Town Administrator.
The Steilacoom Town Council will meet in the Steilacoom Town Hall on Tuesday, August 7 at 6:30 pm. Following is the meeting agenda:
- Call to Order and Roll Call
- Pledge of Allegiance
- Consent Agenda
- Minutes of July 17, 2018
- Approval of Payroll Checks #108063- #108072 in the amount of $161,864.59 and Payroll Checks #109501 – #109508 in the amount of $233,694.11
- Approval of Claims Checks #109509 – #109577 in the amount of $701,179.20 and Manual Checks #108061 & #108074 in the amount of $401.45
- Audience Input on Non-Agenda Items
- Public Hearing
- Noise Ordinance update (AB 2861) (Ordinance #1585)
- Property Maintenance Ordinance (AB 2862) (Ordinance #1586)
- Action Items
- Noise Ordinance update (AB 2861) (Ordinance #1585)
- Property Maintenance Ordinance (AB 2862) (Ordinance #1586)
- New Items
- Gray & Osborne Inc., Supplemental Scope of Work, Pacific St./Washington St. Sewer CIP (AB 2864) (*)
- Reports
- Mayor
- Staff – Administrator/Attorney
- Council
- Study Session
- 2019-2020 Biennium Budget
- Town of Steilacoom Ethics Program
