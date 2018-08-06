State Rep Candidate Melanie Morgan Election Night Party

Submitted by Melanie Morgan.

Tacoma, WA– 29th Legislative District State Representative Candidate, Melanie Morgan, her numerous volunteers and other community supporters will come together on election night for a celebration of the hard work put in over the primary campaign.

The event will be taking place on Tuesday, August 7th, from 7:00-9:30p at the Lake Spanaway Golf Course, located at 15602 Pacific Ave S, Tacoma, 98444.

Melanie will be able to be reached by phone at (253) 426-5122, or you can reach her campaign spokesman, Michael Charles, at (206) 390-5656.

Press contact: Michael Charles, michael@cdstrategic.com, (206) 390.5656

###