Political Signs are Signs of a Healthy Republic

Submitted by Stephen Neufeld.

Political signs are a great indicator of the health of a society. I have visited and lived in countries with few, or no, signs. History shows that the fewer the diversity of signs, the less freedom experienced by the People. For that reason, I am all too happy to see many types of political signs throughout our communities. By the way, each community has the right to regulate signs. Some communities only allow signs on personal property or billboards, others prohibit signs on public thoroughfares, others simply regulate the size of signs on public streets but not personal property. So, if you don’t like so many signs in your community, you can work with your elected council to change the laws, legally.

In our democratic Republic, we have the Constitutional right to choose the folks who make decisions on our behalf–that is why we are a Republic, not a democracy. It is a wonderful right that our Founding Fathers saw as integral to keeping the power of government with the People, aka “the consent of the governed”. In addition to the genius of checks and balances through a three-part governmental system–Executive, Legislative and Judicial–we have the ability to change out our officials, if we want, without blood and violence. When one candidate/party loses an election, we don’t allow violence and coercion to make political changes, we use signs!

In the public square of ideas and civil discussions, signs represent freedom. If you want to live in a country with fewer signs, you would most likely be living in a country with much less freedom and right to self-determination. If given the choice, I choose freedom and lots of signs!

There is also another issue here, how many citizens take their responsibility to vote seriously? How many folks really read and investigate the many choices for so many positions? It takes a little time and care to find out how candidates may govern or have governed. Or, are most people simply “sheep”, going along with their particular crowd? I, for one, actually read the voter’s pamphlet and news articles, consider opinion pieces, occasionally attend candidate events and talk with candidates. Sometimes I even review voting records, watch C-Span segments, and a number of other things. Why go through all that? Because I have a responsibility to know facts and vote for my government officials using my intellect, not simply emotion.

Some say they don’t have the time to exercise their vote with proper information. Can I tell you this: I have no idea what is popular on TV these days. But, I am pretty sure that most of those people who have “no time” are simply misusing their time for mindless entertainment and other vanity. Please, don’t even try to justify your ignorance. It is insulting to those of us who make the time to become informed.

Political signs are signs a healthy Republic, and they are signs of freedom. And, I love freedom! How about you?

So, bring on the signs…