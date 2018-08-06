Meet the newest shop on Pacific Avenue: The Goods at the Museum opens Aug. 16

Submitted by Washington State Historical Society.

If you’ve visited the Washington State History Museum during the past 10 months, you may have noticed that the museum store was closed while the Historical Society sought a tenant that would align with their values around community connection. Enter Liz Van Dyke and Aaron Goodge, entrepreneurs who worked through the Spaceworks Tacoma program to build their retail shop, Stocklist Goods & Gifts on Pacific Avenue two years ago. The pair are opening a new store in the museum called The Goods at the Museum.

“We’re delighted that Liz and Aaron have decided to open another venue in our space,” said Jennifer Kilmer, Washington State Historical Society’s director. ““They’ve made wonderful connections with the community through Stocklist, and that dovetails nicely with the Historical Society’s mission. They have already brought their unique style and perspective to the space and stocked it with thoughtful selections. Historical Society members will enjoy shopping at The Goods, and both locals and visitors will find new connections to Washington state artists and products through this great addition to Pac Ave.”

The Goods at the Museum will focus on carrying Washington made gifts and souvenirs that relate to the history and people of Washington. From books to candy, apparel to stickers, they will have a bit of everything.

“We are very excited to be opening The Goods at the Museum. The opportunity to combine our passions for locally made and quirky gifts, accessible products, customer service, and equitable representation in a museum gift store was something we couldn’t pass up,” said Goodge.

Van Dyke agreed. She has a nostalgic appreciation of museum gift shops. “Growing up, my family journeyed to a lot of museums. Often times the gift shop was my favorite part. Thinking about this opportunity at the Washington State History Museum, I could not help but reflect on how all those museum store visits helped me get to where I am today. We are excited for the chance to bring some of our favorite things to Washington residents and visitors to Tacoma!”

The Historical Society’s membership coordinator, Julia White, has been a big fan of Stocklist since they opened on Pacific Avenue and looks forward to sharing a special perk with members. “I am personally excited about Liz and Aaron opening The Goods at the Museum, but I’m even more thrilled for our members. They are in for a treat when they learn that their ten percent member discount applies at both The Goods and Stocklist! I hope our members will come down and welcome The Goods to the museum.”

Are you eager to see the new store? Prior to the official grand opening, you can shop at The Goods on Saturday, August 4, the first day of the museum’s new exhibition Sleight of Hand, and Saturday, August 11, during the IN THE SPIRIT Northwest Native Festival.

Goode hopes to see a lot of familiar and new faces for the grand opening on August 16. “We thought Free Third Thursday would be a fitting day to celebrate our grand opening. Both The Goods and the museum will be open until eight o’clock in the evening, and free admission starts at three o’clock. Our crew at The Goods is looking forward to your visit. We can’t wait to meet you,” he said.