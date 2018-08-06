Lakes Class of 1973 45th Reunion

Submitted by Gary Turney.

The Lakes High Class of 1973 is having their 45th Reunion on Saturday, September 15, 2018! The reunion will be at the Lakeside Club on American Lake, and includes a barbeque and the Rockin’ Aces playing all those oldies you’ve forgotten the words to! Other activities include attending the Lakes vs. Mt. Tahoma football game Friday night and a picnic on Sunday. For more details and information regarding cost and registration, contact Gary Turney at glturney@msn.com or 253-312-1086.