JBLM late-night firing Aug 7-9

Submitted by Joint Base Lewis-McChord.

Joint Base Lewis-McChord will conduct late-night artillery training Tuesday, July 7, 2018 at 6:30 a.m. through Friday, July 9, 2018 at 9:30 p.m. using 155mm howitzer artillery and 60mm mortar.

Two JBLM units are scheduled to conduct training with M777, 155mm howitzer field artillery and 60mm mortar. Training will occur during the day, evening and late night hours. Increased levels of activity will be noticed beginning Tuesday at 6:30 a.m. and continue through 9:30 p.m. Friday.

Queries or comments about noise may be directed to the JBLM Public Affairs Office’s External Communication Division hotline at (253) 967-0852, daily.