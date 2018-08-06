Best Army Medics from across Pacific Region to compete at JBLM

JOINT BASE LEWIS-McCHORD, Wash. – About 20 U.S. Army medics from across the Pacific region – Washington, Alaska, Hawaii, Japan and Korea – will compete in the Army’s Pacific Best Medic Competition at JBLM Aug. 7 to 10, with a culminating awards ceremony Aug. 10.

The competition is hosted by Regional Health Command-Pacific as a joint effort with units across JBLM including I Corps, 7th Infantry Division, 593rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command and Madigan Army Medical Center.

The medics’ medical and soldier skills will be tested through an array of training exercises and combat lifesaving techniques, including a physical fitness test, water survival test, written test, force on force combat, land navigation, litter carry and rappel testing, stress shoot and obstacle course, finishing with a 12-mile road march. Candidates compete as individuals, with the top two individuals advancing to represent their respective commands at the next level of competition.