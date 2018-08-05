Puyallup Valley Fuchsia Society Meeting

Submitted by Nancy White.

Join Puyallup Valley Fuchsia Society on Tuesday August 7, 2018 at 7:00 PM for the monthly meeting.

Meeting time is 7:00 PM – 9:00 PM

Location:

The Highlands in South Hill

502 43rd Ave SE

Puyallup, WA 98374

Please call or email PVFS, if you are attending, for the gate code.

Contact us:

Facebook: www.facebook.com/puyallupvalleyfuchsiasociety

Email: puyallupvalleyfuchsiasociety@yahoo.com

Phone: (253) 841-5454

PVFS meets the first Tuesday of every month, except January (holidays).

MEETING AGENDA

Program Tammy Brown, “Large Pot Fuchsia Cultivation and Mixed Plantings”

Refreshment Break

End with Club Business

Club Plant for 2018 is Variegated Red Rover

The PVFS 2018 Annual Fuchsia Show at Watson’s Nursery & Greenhouse has been cancelled due to unforeseen circumstances.