Puyallup Valley Fuchsia Society Meeting

Submitted by Nancy White.
Join Puyallup Valley Fuchsia Society on Tuesday August 7, 2018 at 7:00 PM for the monthly meeting.
Meeting time is 7:00 PM – 9:00 PM
Location:
The Highlands in South Hill
502 43rd Ave SE
Puyallup, WA 98374
Please call or email PVFS, if you are attending, for the gate code.
Contact us:
Facebook: www.facebook.com/puyallupvalleyfuchsiasociety
Email: puyallupvalleyfuchsiasociety@yahoo.com
Phone: (253) 841-5454
PVFS meets the first Tuesday of every month, except January (holidays).
MEETING AGENDA
Program Tammy Brown, “Large Pot Fuchsia Cultivation and Mixed Plantings”
Refreshment Break
End with Club Business
Club Plant for 2018 is Variegated Red Rover
The PVFS 2018 Annual Fuchsia Show at Watson’s Nursery & Greenhouse has been cancelled due to unforeseen circumstances.
Leave a Reply