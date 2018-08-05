National Night Out Returns on Aug. 7

Submitted by the City of University Place.

National Night Out Against Crime will return to University Place on Tuesday, Aug. 7 when friends and neighbors join forces with U.P.’s public safety personnel to prevent crime in their neighborhoods by fostering community-police connections.

As in years past, the City of University Place Police Department will host a special kick-off event at the Civic Building Atrium from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Following the open house, members of the U.P. Police Department, West Pierce Fire Department, City staff and City Council members will caravan on firetrucks, medic units and patrol cars to U.P. neighborhoods that have pre-registered their National Night Out activities.

Last year, these caravans visited 38 neighborhoods, including several neighborhoods that were new to the festivities and had not been visited in prior years.

If your neighborhood will be participating in National Night Out festivities, don’t forget to register with the Police Department so your celebration can be added to the list of caravan stops. Neighborhoods are asked to host their events from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. The City caravan cannot take specific requests to be at a neighborhood party at any certain time, but every effort is made to get to all registered events by 8 p.m. Call 253.798.3141 by July 27 to ensure that your neighborhood is added to the caravan schedule.

If your community would like to obtain a street closure permit for its National Night Out gathering, please call the City’s Development Services Department at 253.460.2509. Street closure applications must be completed and submitted to City Hall by July 27. Please remember that obtaining a permit does not register your neighborhood with the Police and Fire caravan. Call 253.798.3141 to add your neighborhood to the caravan schedule.