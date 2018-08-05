Document Shredding can keep you out of trouble

Submitted by LASA.

Protecting you ID is important which is why WSECU offers a free shred event each year. If you drive down Bridgeport on the last Saturday in July, you can be sure of two things 1) It will be hot and 2) you will see Jyll Meyer, Branch Manager of the Lakewood Branch along with other helpful employees pick up boxes stuffed with paper with personal information. The boxes come from their customers but is open to everyone.

This free event is in its 5th year and has proven popular with the community who save up their confidential documents all year. Credit Union employees help customers empty their vehicles while customers munch on donuts. Many of the patrons bring something to show their appreciation and this is where LASA comes in.

This year WSECU asked LASA to bring flyers and information on services LASA provides. LASA also brought its van which they were able to fill at the end of the day with all the donated toiletries brought by WSECU customers and the community. The picture you see shows the haul of goodies. Bags of shampoo, laundry soap, deodorant and cleaning supplies were donated along with other necessities. These critically needed goods were donated on Saturday and by Monday were being handed out to people living on the edge of homelessness and in one case to a woman living in her car.

All these items go into LASA’s Essential Needs Closet said Janne Hutchins, Executive Director of LASA. Any community member in need can come to our Client Services Center at 59th and Gravelly Lake Dr and ask for help with essential need items. “We were down to having bare cabinets so this event was a blessing to those who use our service”. When not filling those orders, LASA provides housing along with complimentary services to help families who are experiencing homelessness.

LASA wanted to thank the community for its generous donation and also thank the Lakewood Branch of WSECU for making us their designated organization to receive these items. “we also brought three boxes of documents to shred”, stated Hutchins.

Jyll Meyer said “partnering with LASA and having them present for this event was a big impact with the community. Our members and members of the community were able to see firsthand where their donations were going, as well as watch their documents shredded on site”. “I witnessed several groups throughout the day visiting with Janne and asking all about LASA”.

The moral of the story is to set aside those items that should not be tossed and bring them to the event next year.