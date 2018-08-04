West Pierce Fire & Rescue Completes 2nd Annual Youth Academy

Submitted by West Pierce Fire & Rescue.

During the last weekend of July, West Pierce Fire & Rescue (WPFR) hosted its second annual Youth Academy program. WPFR found this to be a great recruitment opportunity within the community and this year, 24 local teens took part in the two-day program.

Fire departments nationwide who offer similar programs have found great success in hiring candidates who have been exposed to this type of training and opportunity. WPFR’s Youth Academy empowers teens to build life skills and relationships, while introducing them to the fire service as they start thinking beyond graduation.

Over the course of the two days, participants in the Youth Academy completed various modules, teaching them an array of fundamental firefighter skills at WPFR’s training grounds on Steilacoom Boulevard in Lakewood. Instructors were WPFR personnel, covering topics such as personal protective equipment, self-contained breathing apparatus, search and rescue, basic hose, engine and ladder truck company operations, ladders, vehicle extrication and emergency medical services.

The 2018 Youth Academy class graduated July 31st. They were presented with certificates of completion and commemorative coins in front of the Board of Fire Commissioners and were recognized for their hard work. Congratulations, Youth Academy class of 2018!

