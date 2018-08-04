Overnight ramp closures in Tacoma kick off August

Submitted by WSDOT.

TACOMA – As summer moves into a new month, contractor crews building high occupancy vehicle lanes (HOV) on Interstate 5 and State Route 16 in Tacoma are getting closer to finishing two of three HOV construction projects. The work involves several overnight lane, ramp and local street closures.

Drivers are encouraged to plan extra time to travel through the work zones. Signed detours will be in place.

Night ramp and local street closures

Monday, Aug. 6

Both directions of South Tacoma Way near the SR 16 overpass will close from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. Tuesday. A signed detour will be in place.

SR 167 on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Portland Avenue on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Southbound I-5 exits to SR 7/I-705 and 26th Street will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Tuesday, Aug. 7

Both directions of South Tacoma Way near the SR 16 overpass will close from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. Wednesday. A signed detour will be in place.

Portland Avenue on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Wednesday.

SR 167 on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Southbound I-5 exits to SR 7/I-705 and 26th Street will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Wednesday, Aug. 8

Both directions of South Tacoma Way near the SR 16 overpass will close from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. Thursday. A signed detour will be in place.

Southbound I-5 exit to East 27th Street and East Bay Street will close from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Thursday.

Thursday, Aug. 9

27th Street/Portland Avenue on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Friday.

I-705 and SR 7 on-ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 11:59 p.m. to 4 a.m. Friday.

Friday, Aug. 10

Southbound I-5 exit #132A to South 38th Street will close from 11:59 p.m. to 7 a.m. Saturday.

Saturday, Aug. 11

Southbound I-5 exit #132A to South 38th Street will close from 11:59 p.m. to 8 a.m. Sunday.

Night lane closures

Overnight single- and double-lane closures are scheduled for both directions of I-5 between 48th Street and the Puyallup River, and on both directions of SR 16 near South Sprague Avenue.

Crews will reduce lanes on Pacific Avenue near South 32nd Street for striping each night Monday, Aug. 6 through Friday, Aug. 10 from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. each following day.

Additional information is available at TacomaTraffic.com.