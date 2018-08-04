7th Infantry Division Soldier found dead

Submitted by Joint Base Lewis-McChord.

Spc. Matthew Brown, 21, of Capitol Heights, Maryland, was found dead at his on-post residence here, Aug. 2, 2018.

Brown enlisted in the U.S. Army in 2015, and served in the 4th Battalion, 23rd Infantry Regiment, 2-2 Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 7th Infantry Division, since April 2017, as an infantry man. He was awarded the Army Achievement Medal, National Defense Service Ribbon, the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, the Army Service Ribbon, and the Overseas Service Ribbon.

“It is with a heavy heart, we send our condolences to the family and friends of Spc. Brown,” said Maj. Gen. Willard Burleson III, the 7th Infantry Division commanding general.

The circumstances surrounding the death is under investigation.

For additional information, please contact 7th Infantry Division at 253-254-3850 or (253) 719-9301.