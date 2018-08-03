Steilacoom Town Administrator August 3 report to council

Submitted by Paul Loveless, Town Administrator.

Upcoming Meetings:

Council Meeting – August 7, 2018, at 6:30 PM at Town Hall

Planning Commission – August 13, 2018, at 6:30 PM at Town Hall.

Preservation and Review Board – August 22, 2018, at 6:30 PM at Town Hall.

Civil Service Commission – September 6, 2018, at 2:00 PM at the Community Center.

Council Future Agenda “Look-Ahead” Issues:

Copies of the Agenda and staff reports are available at all Town facilities once published. The Agenda and Council meeting minutes are posted to the Town’s official website.

Position Openings:

Recreation Aides – Before/After School Program

(2 Part-time Positions)

$12.95/Hr. Background check required.

Applications may be obtained at www.townofsteilacoom.org or by calling 253-983-2590. Open Until Filled. EOE

Farmers’ Market:

The 2018 Farmers’ Market season continue every Wednesday through August from 3 PM to 7 PM in downtown.

Summer Concerts:

The 2018 Steilacoom Summer Concert series continues on August 8 with Wally and the Beaves (Golden Age of Rock & Roll). The concerts start at 6:30 PM. Concerts or conducted in Pioneer Park at 1700 Commercial Street, Steilacoom, Washington.

Parks and Recreation:

Please enjoy the Town’s park system but remember that animals must be on leash at all times; the owner is responsible for cleaning up after their pets; and no camping, alcoholic beverages, marijuana, or fireworks are allowed at any time in any Steilacoom park.

Public Safety:

Suspicious Activity:

If you observe suspicious activity, please contact Public Safety – non-emergency number – (253) 798-4721 as soon as possible.

To anonymously report suspicious activity please email the Department at crimetips@ci.steilacoom.wa.us

Car Prowls:

Once again, there has been an increase in car prowls. Please remember to lock your vehicle when you will be away from it, even if it is in your driveway or in front of your home and not to leave electronics or other items of value in the vehicle and/or in plain sight.

Animals on School District Property:

Due to health and safety considerations, animals whether on or off leash, being led or ridden, alone or accompanied, are not allowed on School District property. This is particularly important on the play and athletic fields.

Public Works:

Streets and Storm:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew worked with the contractor on 1st Street; maintained rights-of-way; painted the parking a lot markings at the Public Works building; vactored catch basins along Steilacoom Boulevard and adjacent streets; replaced the culvert in the right of way on Walnut Lane south of Birch Street; coordinated with the contractor for the Chambers Street outfall project scheduled to commence next week; and performed other routine maintenance projects.

1st Street Project:

The contractor continued work on water services, electrical services, and setting electrical vaults between Montgomery Street and Gove Street.

Electrical:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew continued working with the contractor on 1st Street; completed repairs to Sunnyside Pump Station #3 pump; repaired the controls to the Chambers Bay lift station; responded to a unplanned power outage on Thursday on 1st Street; and performed other system’s maintenance.

Water/Sewer:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew performed inspections on 1st Street; raised a manhole lid on the corner of Judson and McDonald Street; responded to a sewer backup in the 1600 block of Washington Street; assisted the Electric Department with the repairs to pump #3 at the Sunnyside pump station; responded to a damaged water service line on 1st Street; and performed other system maintenance.

Parks, Buildings and Grounds:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew set up for and recovered from the Farmers’ Market and Summer Concert; recovered from the Salmon Bake; maintained various parks which are being heavily impacted with the nice weather; and performed other routine buildings and grounds maintenance.

Other:

Townwide Garage Sale:

Saturday, August 11, 2018 9 AM – 4 PM

The annual Steilacoom Town-wide garage sale, sponsored by the Steilacoom Chamber of Commerce, is scheduled for Saturday, August 11th, rain or shine. Rent a space on the Town multi-purpose courts or sip sun tea in your yard and let the people come to you! Street maps will be available showing the addresses of those participating at their residences. This is a fundraising event to support scholarships for local students. The Chamber greatly appreciates your participation and donations.

Application fees are as follows: 15’ X 15’ space on the tennis court: $25.00; registration and inclusion of your address on the street map: $10.00. Registration forms are available on the Chamber of Commerce website at steilacoomchamber.com

Completed forms, along with your check made payable to Steilacoom Chamber of Commerce, should be returned by mail to Steilacoom Chamber, PO BOX 88584, Steilacoom, WA 98388. Forms must be received not later than August 8th

If you have questions, please contact Donna Herting at 253-241- 6266 or via email.

2018-2019 Before and After School Care:

2018-2019 Before and After School Care now enrolling. Located at Cherrydale Primary. Open Every Weekday. For details call 253-581-1076