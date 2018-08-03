Reservists scheduled to use Giant Voice for training

Submitted by Joint Base Lewis-McChord.

The 446th Airlift Wing will be using the Giant Voice system during their drill weekend for training on Saturday, Aug. 4, from 10 to 11 a.m. and from 1 to 3 p.m. The tests will include sirens and speaking through the system. Residents living in areas near the base may hear these drills during those hours.

Queries or comments about noise may be directed to the JBLM Public Affairs Office’s External Communication Division hotline at (253) 967-0852.