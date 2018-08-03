Lakewood fights for its residents in court

Reprinted from the City of Lakewood.

Friday Lakewood was in Pierce County Superior Court requesting a judge issue a temporary injunction to prevent the state from placing sexually violent predators and registered sex offenders in adult family home businesses in our community.

The impetus for the request was a recent discovery by city officials that three sexually violent predators were going to move from their current residence at the Special Commitment Center on McNeil Island into an adult family home business in Lakewood.

Before hearing arguments Friday, Pierce County Superior Court Judge Elizabeth Martin noted the issue before the court was better suited for legislative review and not the courts.

Ultimately Martin denied the city’s motion, saying the city didn’t meet the criteria required for her to grant the motion. At the same time, Martin denied requests by the defendants to dismiss the case, noting that the city had the right to conduct further discovery.

Martin’s ruling does not dismiss the city’s main lawsuit against the state that was filed this spring. That suit asks the court to compel the state to stop its current practice of releasing and placing patients with violet, criminal or predatory histories from state facilities like Western State Hospital into adult family home businesses that are not equipped to handle their specific needs.

The suit also cites Pierce County Countywide Planning Policies, created in the 1990s under the requirement of the Growth Management Act, that require fair distribution of adult family home businesses and enhanced services facilities across the region.

Historically that has not occurred. Lakewood is home to seven percent of the county’s population, however 29 percent of the county’s adult family home businesses are located in Lakewood city limits.

Despite Martin’s denial, the city continues to fight for its residents to see that the state follows the Adult Family Home Statute as adopted in RCW 70.128. This statute imposes an unambiguous duty on adult family home operators and state agencies to ensure that those with certain criminal convictions do not live in adult family homes because they pose an unacceptable risk to the vulnerable adults residing, or potentially residing, in the homes and to the community at large.