Lakewood Arts Festival Launches New Website

Submitted by Ed Kane.

The new website and companion Facebook page being launched for the three-day Lakewood Film, Arts and Book Festival (formerly Asian Film Fest & Artsfest) are signs of an art presence in Lakewood and surrounding areas that is ready and poised for growth and relevance in the local art scene. Lakewood city leaders have long recognized that art is an essential element in the makeup of a well-rounded community, but as yet not a very noticeable one in Lakewood. The newly expanded Lakewood Film, Arts and Book Festival will take another big step forward in firmly establishing a real Lakewood and South Sound arts presence. The new Book aspect of the festival is already proving to be very popular, based on the high number of authors already signed up. (Note: The Lakewood Film, Arts and Book Festival should not be confused with Lakewood’s Summerfest)

An army of volunteers has taken it upon themselves to push ahead with events that are now becoming eagerly anticipated annual Lakewood art/creative offerings. The film festival initiated by Phil (Historical Phil) Raschke in 2012 as the Asian Film Festival was first held in the Lakewood Playhouse. The arts event had its start in 2013 and was led by then Lakewood Municipal Court Judge Ernest Heller. In his retirement and move out of state he turned the reins of leadership over to Lakewood resident Bob Lawrence.

Since Lawrence and Raschke have been friends and traveling companions (along with families) for many years it was only natural the events would be drawn together. The two also had many common friends, and that went a long way towards building the dedicated team of followers and volunteers. Both men have also spent terms as members and chairmen of the Lakewood Arts Commission.

With dwindling options for publicity and outreach, communications needs demanded taking control through the use of social media and other community outreach alternatives. Artist, photographer and designer Ed Kane, also a volunteer and former chairman of the Lakewood Arts Commission, took on the task of designing the website. Even before it could be launched the site grew from what was to be a simple three-page production to its current 8-page site. A 9th page is on the drawing board that could maintain a following of the once-a-year event throughout the year.

As with any new site it is proving difficult to have it show up in the results of a Google or Bing web search, even when the full web address is included in the search. To be assured of getting to the home page it is necessary to include the full address, including the HTTP segment. The address is www.lakewoodfestival.org. There is a page for every aspect of the festival to answer any questions that may arise. Other questions that remain unanswered can be directed from the website to one of the festival’s members.

As the festival grows it becomes essential that the small cadre of volunteers grows as well. Anyone with an interest in the arts or community-building activities will find rich rewards joining with others in supporting The Lakewood Film, Arts and Book Festival. Again, check the website for contacts and volunteer information.

Artists & Photographers Wanted

The call has gone out for artists working on 2-dimensional substrates and fine art photographers (digital and film) producers to submit their creative endeavors to the Artsfest competition. The exhibit will be held September 28, 29 and 30 of this year, with a deadline of September 8 for registration. Full details of the competitions and the application form are available online at www.lakewoodfestival.org. Every year the prize money has been increased, and this year a minimum total of $1,000 is available to fine arts and $500 minimum total for photography. Those amounts could increase as the number of registered participants grows beyond the lowest number required to assure the events will be conducted. In the event a category is canceled due to a lack of participation registration fees will be refunded. For information on the fine arts category you may contact spetersen2011@comcast.net. For information on the photography category contact Ed Kane at lakewoodnews@harbornet.com.

The event will be held at McGavick Conference Center on the campus of Clover Park Technical College, 4500 Steilacoom Blvd SW, Lakewood, WA 98499.