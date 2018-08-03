Bates Technical College President Lin Zhou appointed to national board

Submitted by Bates Technical College.

President Lin Zhou was recently appointed to the American Technical Education Association (ATEA) Board of Trustees.

TACOMA, Wash. –Bates Technical College President Lin Zhou was recently appointed to the American Technical Education Association (ATEA) Board of Trustees. Her appointment fills an open seat, vacated by Dr. Keith McClanahan, provost and executive vice president for learning at Ozarka College in Arkansas.

The ATEA is an autonomous, non-affiliated association dedicated to advocacy and ensuring quality in postsecondary technical education, with an emphasis on professional development for those who teach, serve or administer technical education at the postsecondary level.

“I am excited to serve on this respected board,” said Dr. Zhou. “I look forward to contributing to this organization, whose mission is to advocate for technical education, and the professional development of those who work in the technical education industry,” said Dr. Zhou.

Dr. Zhou’s term will expire in 2020. For more information about ATEA, go to ateaonline.org/ . For more information about President Zhou, go to www.bates.ctc.edu/BatesPresident.

Originally posted on the Bates Technical College’s Blog.