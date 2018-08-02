Senior Dogs at Humane Society Fetch Grant

Submitted by The Humane Society.

TACOMA, WA – Old dogs have something to wag about this summer, as The Grey Muzzle Organization announces the recipients of its annual grants, and dogs at the Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County (The Society) are among the winners. The Society is one of 66 animal welfare groups in 30 states who were chosen from more than 300 applicants to receive a grant to help local senior dogs.

The Society is proud to partner with The Grey Muzzle Organization to provide waived adoption fees to senior citizens seeking their new old best friends. This funding represents a needed boost to our senior dog adoption program, and we anticipate it will generate some new buzz around our older dogs.

“This grant will help us give senior dogs, like 9-year-old Sheila, a better chance of finding a forever home,” Jocelyn Bouchard, Chief Program Officer said. “Connecting older dogs with older people makes good sense! People tend to come in wanting to adopt puppies and senior pets can be overlooked. This program will help us promote our lovable older dogs who are often gentler and calmer — a perfect companion, especially for an older person!”

Over the past decade, the national nonprofit Grey Muzzle Organization has provided nearly $1.5 million in grants to support its vision of “a world where no old dog dies alone and afraid.”

“Thanks to the generosity of our donors, we’re delighted to help deserving organizations like the Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County make a difference in the lives of dogs and people in their communities,” Grey Muzzle’s Executive Director Lisa Lunghofer said. “Many senior dogs in Pierce County are enjoying their golden years in loving homes thanks to the wonderful work of the Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County.”

The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County, founded in 1888, has grown into the state’s largest animal welfare agency. We find loving homes for more than 7,000 pets a year, reunite thousands of lost pets with their owners, provide medical care for ill and injured shelter pets, and offer comprehensive supportive services to help people keep and care for their pets. Visit us and learn more at www.thehumanesociety.org

The national nonprofit The Grey Muzzle Organization improves the lives of at-risk senior dogs by providing funding and resources to animal shelters, rescue organizations, sanctuaries, and other nonprofit groups nationwide. For details, please visit www.greymuzzle.org