Submitted by The Humane Society.

Featured Pet Ruger certainly lives up to his name. This rugged pup craves long walks and would make a fine adventure dog. Since the six-year-old Pit Bull Terrier came to the center as a stray, not much is known about the young fellow. Introductions between resident pets will need to be slow.

Open your heart to Ruger today — #A529704. Contact The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County, (253) 383-2733 for more information.