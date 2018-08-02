Michelle Douglas named Executive Director of Emergency Food Network

Submitted by Emergency Food Network.

Michelle Douglas has been named the next Executive Director of Emergency Food Network (EFN) by the organization’s Board of Directors. Succeeding Helen McGovern-Pilant upon her retirement, Douglas will assume the position of Executive Director October 2018. McGovern-Pilant will remain on staff through the end of the year.

“The EFN Board of Directors unanimously selected Michelle Douglas to be our next Executive Director,” said Paula Henson-Williams, EFN Board Chair. “She will have big shoes to fill following Helen’s leadership, but Michelle’s passion and commitment for the mission and knowledge of our operations make her well positioned to lead the organization going forward. Michelle will continue to build strong internal and external relationships, expand our partnerships, and provide innovative solutions to the growing challenges we face.”

McGovern-Pilant echoed Henson-Williams’ comments. “I am grateful to be leaving EFN in the capable hands of Michelle. I have done my part to grow our organization over the past ten years and it is now time to pass the baton. I am confident that with her talent, enthusiasm, and commitment Michelle will lead the organization to the next level.”

Douglas currently serves as EFN’s Deputy Director and has spent the past year and a half advancing the organization’s Development and Communications departments, as well as learning the ins and outs of the organizations operations.

Previously, Douglas served as Executive Director of the Rainbow Center in Tacoma and as Operations Manager at the Center for Dialogue and Resolution. In addition to her leadership experience, Douglas has an extensive background in the food industry, including catering, hospitality, and service. Her longtime desire to provide food for people, her commitment to making a difference in the community, and her strong leadership skills makes her a perfect fit for leading Emergency Food Network in fulfilling their mission “to provide Pierce County with a consistent, diverse, and nutritious food supply so that no person goes hungry.”

ROS

“It is an honor to follow in Helen’s footsteps.” said Douglas. “Her dedication and innovations have set EFN apart from other organizations. I am thrilled to take on this role as Executive Director and am grateful to the staff, board, and community for trusting me to continue the vital work of feeding our neighbors in need.”