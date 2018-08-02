Free Native American Arts and Culture Festival Aug. 11

Submitted by Washington State Historical Society and the Tacoma Art Museum.

The Washington State History Museum (WSHM) and Tacoma Art Museum (TAM) invite you to IN THE SPIRIT Northwest Native Festival, an exhilarating celebration of Native cultures. The indoor/outdoor festival takes place at both museums on Pacific Avenue in downtown Tacoma on Saturday, August 11 from 12:00-7:00 PM.

Festival-goers can celebrate diverse Native cultures and arts through dance, song, drums, flute, and carving demonstrations throughout the day, along with the opportunity to meet contemporary artists. Both museums are hosting a variety of vendors selling art and hand-crafted products. Don’t miss the dazzling runway fashion show at TAM featuring designers Britt Rynearson of ARAE, Mary Kelsay of MEKA clothing, and Leslie Holt of AJs. There are opportunities to make art, and when all the activity works up an appetite, visitors can indulge in the Price Family’s savory fry bread tacos.

“The art market features exquisite work in all price ranges and the artists enjoy talking with visitors. You’ll see visitors gathered in the sunshine at the History Museum’s amphitheater and in TAM’s welcoming lobby for performances. Both museums will have musical artists,” said Molly Wilmoth, lead program manager at the History Museum.

If you’ve been to this festival before, you’ll be happy to know that many of the artists you have become familiar with will participate again on August 11. “I have been a part of IN THE SPIRIT in various ways for almost 10 years,” said artist Jeffrey Veregge. “The exhibit broadened my horizons as both an artist and Native American.” Veregge designed the new IN THE SPIRIT logo which debuted this year. He has received many honors, awards and commissions, and his work is in the collections of the Burke Museum, Yale University, and Washington State Historical Society among others.

An exciting new highlight will close out the 2018 festival: Khu.éex’. Preston Singletary is widely recognized as a glass artist, but he’s also a musician. He co-founded Khu.éex’ and plays bass in the band. Seattle Times writer Paul de Barros described Khu.éex’ as “…mixing Native American song and spoken word with atmospheric, visionary jazz improvisation in a way that recalls the ecstatic ’70s jazz-funk work of groups like Weather Report or Carlos Santana.”

Both TAM and WSHM will offer free admission for the day. Native art exhibitions are on view at both museums. TAM’s Native Portraiture: Power and Perception poses questions such as “What is communicated when an outsider portrays someone from another culture?” and “How are these depictions different from when a person connected to a culture shares an individual or collective experience?” At WSHM, the 13th annual IN THE SPIRIT Contemporary Native Arts exhibition features 29 works by 21 artists, and visitors can vote for the “People’s Choice” awards, with the honorees to be announced at the festival.

“We are honored to host this free community festival on the heels of the 2018 Power Paddle to Puyallup Canoe Journey,” said Samantha Kelly, TAM’s director of education and community engagement. “We look forward to continuing the collaboration and momentum as we highlight Native artists, exhibitions, and culture.”

Experience this free celebration of Native cultures at TAM and WSHM. The two museums are a short distance apart, on either side of the Union Station federal courthouse on Pacific Avenue in downtown Tacoma.

Get the schedule of events and details at www.IntheSpiritArts.org.

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM – Free museum admission at both Tacoma Art Museum (TAM) and Washington State History Museum (WSHM)

– at both Tacoma Art Museum (TAM) and Washington State History Museum (WSHM) 12:00 – 7:00 PM – Arts Market with vendors at both museums. Note: booths at TAM close at 5:00 PM.

with vendors at both museums. Note: booths at TAM close at 5:00 PM. 12:00 – 7:00 PM – Carving demonstrations with Earl Davis at WSHM

with Earl Davis at WSHM 12:00 – 7:00 PM – Price Family Fry Bread Tacos at WSHM

at WSHM 12:00 – 5:00 PM – Art making at TAM

at TAM 12:30 PM – Contemporary Native Fashion Show in the TAM lobby

in the TAM lobby 2:30 PM – Rona Yellow Robe , Cree/African-American flute in the WSHM amphitheater

, Cree/African-American flute in the WSHM amphitheater 3:30 PM – Alaska Kuteeyaa Dancers, Haida & Tlingit dance and song in the WSHM amphitheater

in the WSHM amphitheater 5:00 PM – People’s Choice awards announced for IN THE SPIRIT Contemporary Native Arts exhibit, in the WSHM amphitheater

announced for IN THE SPIRIT Contemporary Native Arts exhibit, in the WSHM amphitheater 5:00 PM – museum buildings close

museum buildings close 5:15 – The band Khu.eex’ performs in the WSHM amphitheater

performs in the WSHM amphitheater 7:00 PM – festival ends

Special thanks to the IN THE SPIRIT NorthwestNative Festival Advisory Committee and Northwest Native Festival sponsors: The Suquamish Foundation, Tulalip Tribe, The Bamford Foundation, Tacoma Arts Commission, and YMCA.