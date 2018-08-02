Former Governor Dan Evans Endorses Our Prosecutor

Submitted by Prosecutor Mark Lindquist’s Campaign.

Former Governor and United States Senator Dan Evans, a Republican, joined current Governor Jay Inslee, a Democrat, to endorse our Pierce County Prosecutor Mark Lindquist.

Republicans and Democrats may not agree on much these days, but they do agree that our communities are safer because Mark Lindquist is our Prosecutor. Secretary of State Kim Wyman, a Republican, and former Lt. Governor Brad Owen, a Democrat from Pierce County, also endorsed Lindquist along with Lakewood Deputy Mayor Jason Whalen and five members of the Lakewood City Council.

“Mark has bipartisan support because of his proven record of keeping us safe,” said Deputy Mayor Whalen.

Under Lindquist’s leadership, the Prosecutor’s Office has protected elders, reduced gang violence, locked up sex predators and career criminals, and fought to stop the dumping of violent offenders from other counties into our county.

“I’m honored by the trust these good public servants have placed in me and in our office,” said Lindquist. “I promise to continue focusing on keeping our community safe.”

In Puyallup, our Prosecutor is endorsed by State Senator Hans Zeiger, a Republican, as well as former State Representative Dawn Morrell, a Democrat. They once ran against each other, but they are united in caring about the safety of our community and supporting Lindquist.

In Gig Harbor, Lindquist is endorsed by former County Council Member Terry Lee, a Republican, as well as current County Council Member Derek Young, a Democrat.

All over Pierce County, there is bipartisan agreement: we are safer because Mark Lindquist is our Prosecutor.

Lindquist is also endorsed by the Washington State Council of Firefighters, the Washington State Troopers Association, the Pierce County Central Labor Council, and more than 500 other organizations, public servants, and community leaders who agree we need to keep our Prosecutor and keep our community safe.

You can see the full list at www.marklindquist.org.