6th Brew Five Three: Tacoma’s Beer & Music Festival Returns

Submitted by Broadway Center for the Performing Arts.

TACOMA, WASH. – Broadway Center for the Performing Arts hosts the sixth annual, award-winning Brew Five Three: Tacoma’s Beer & Music Festival on Saturday, Aug. 11, 2018 from 1-8 p.m. This 21+ (must show valid ID for entry) summer block party in downtown Tacoma on Broadway between 9th and 11th offers an afternoon of live music, tastings with 35+ Washington breweries and cideries, and a variety of food trucks.

Anticipating a sold-out event, organizers at Broadway Center have limited the capacity for the beer festival to provide the best experience for festival goers and vendors alike. Patrons are encouraged to purchase tickets early to guarantee admittance to the popular summer block party. A security bag-check will be in place at the festival’s entrance at 9th Street and Broadway.

The downtown Tacoma block party will fill Broadway with 35+ Washington breweries and cideries. Participants confirmed at this time include:

Breweries and cideries:

2 Towns Cider

7 Seas Brewing

Cash Brewing Company Inc.

D’s Wicked Cider

Dick’s Brewery

E2W Brewing

Elysian Brewing

Fox Island Brewing

Fremont Brewing

Ghost Fish

Gig Harbor Brewing

Harmon Brewing

Kulshan Brewing Company

Lagunitas

Louis Raison

Maritime Pacific Brewery Inc.

Matchless Brewing

Narrows Brewing Co

Northish Brewing

Odd Otter

Pacific Brewing& Malting Co.

Pear UP

Powerhouse Brewing

Schilling Cider

Seattle Cider

Sumerian Brewing

Tacoma Brewing Company

The Ram

Two Beers Brewing

Wingman Brewers Inc.

Wet Coast Brewing Co.



The sixth annual festival will include a schedule of local music:

1:30 p.m. Bryson Foster Band

The Bryson Foster Band is a soul, blues, and hip-hip band that is passionate about cultivating the already-beautiful works and people of Tacoma.

3:30 p.m. Candy Shoppe

Candy Shoppe is a sweet seven-piece dance band that dishes out hit after hit! They perform Disco, Motown, Blues, and 80s era music while incorporating their smooth and light sounds.

6:15 p.m. BoobooLala

BoobooLala is a Tacoma band, by the way of Port Orchard, WA. The band emits its own three-word mantra with every note, “everybody love everybody.” As they take their music fresh out the oven, it looks easy. It isn’t easy. But it is easy to love Booboolala.

Brew Five Three includes the following food vendors: Stacks 571 Burger & Whiskey Bar, Arnold’s Happy Days Food Truck, Athena’s Gyros, Great Northwest Popcorn, Europa Bistro – Pizzarium, and Bliss Creamery.

Brew Five Three is a 21+ event; valid photo ID required for entry; no exceptions. Failure to present valid photo identification (driver’s license or passport) will result in denial of entry without refund. Brew Five Three will take place rain or shine. Well-behaved dogs on leash are welcome.

Advance tickets to Brew Five Three are on sale now. Advance tickets are$25* through July 24, $35* from July 25 to Aug. 10, and $38 at the gate. General admission include six tasting tokens and a souvenir glass. Tastes are 4 oz. pours. Members of the military may purchase a $25* ticket without expiry. Designated driver tickets, without glass or tokens, are $10* in advance or $13 at the gate and include free water and soda.

*Advance ticket prices listed do not include handling fees. Handling fees vary from $2.50 to $5 depending on the type of transaction. Day-of/at the gate ticket prices listed include fees.

To purchase advance tickets, call the Broadway Center Box Office at 253.591.5894, toll-free 1.800.291.7593, visit in person at 901 Broadway in Tacoma’s Theater District or online at www.BroadwayCenter.org. Tickets may be purchased at the gate with cash or credit card.