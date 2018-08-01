Submitted by City of University Place.

One of U.P.’s most popular summer traditions will return to Cirque Park on Saturday, Aug. 4 when Moonlight Movie in the Park will feature Disney’s “Coco.” This Academy Award-winning film tells the story of Miguel, a young boy who dreams of following in the musical footsteps of his idol Ernesto de la Cruz. Along the way, he finds himself in the colorful Land of the Dead where he makes a new friend, Hector, and together they discover a heartwarming story of family heritage and legacy.

Families are invited to come early with their picnic blankets and dinners. There will be lots of special attractions and amusements prior to the movie, which will begin at sunset. Enjoy a bounce house, face painting, snacks and entertainment. Then pop out the popcorn and snacks and settle in for laughs and a lifetime of special memories spent under the stars with family, friends and neighbors.

As proof that the best things in life really are free, Moonlight Movie in the Park is brought to you without charge by Click! Cable TV. So mark your calendar and make plans to meet in the park!

