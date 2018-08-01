Madisen Crowley named Education Production Manager of Lakewood Institute of Theatre

Submitted by John Munn, Lakewood Playhouse.

Madisen Crowley is a recent graduate of Pacific Lutheran University where she earned her BFA Design and Technical Theatre with a Minor in Gender Studies. She has also served as Stage Manger for a number of the shows in their program as well as at the Lakewood Playhouse with its recent production of PETER & THE STARCATCHER.

“Last summer Madisen was our Stage Management Intern for our summer classes. Being a Stage Manager for 4 shows in the span of 9 weeks is a daunting task, but Madisen handled it with such skill and grace that I was thoroughly impressed,” said LiT Education Director, DEBORAH L. ARMSTRONG, “Madisen has all the abilities needed to be a phenomenal Production Manager, and her artistic talent is wonderful. In addition, Madisen brings such a wonderful light to her work, and her positivity is influential to everyone around her. I’m so glad she’s on the team.”

“Not only is she an excellent addition to the LiT Program,” added Lakewood Playhouse Managing Artistic Director, JOHN MUNN, “Madisen will be an outstanding compliment to our main stage program as helping to establish an even higher standard as one of our stage managers. I would place her work with me on “Peter & The Starcatcher” on the same level as any other stage manager working in a professional house.”

The Administration of the Lakewood Playhouse feels that their Lakewood Institute of Theatre is an outstanding addition to the educational opportunities in the South Sound. We can’t wait to see what further heights it will continue to with the permanent addition of such a outstanding Production Manager as Madisen Crowley.

ABOUT MADISEN CROWLEY: Madisen Crowley is a PNW native and a PLU class of 2018 graduate who is delighted to be working as the Production Stage Manager for the Lakewood Institute of Theatre. While interning for the education program at The Lakewood Playhouse in the summer of 2017 she quickly found a home and is looking forward to continuing her work as a freelance stage manager as well as nurturing the LIT program as it continues to soar to new heights.

ABOUT OUR THEATRE: The Lakewood Playhouse was founded in 1938 and has established itself with theatre that is both intimate and epic.