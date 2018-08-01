JBLM early-morning mortar training Friday, Saturday

Submitted by Joint Base Lewis-McChord.

Joint Base Lewis-McChord will conduct early-morning mortar training Friday, Aug. 3 and Saturday, Aug. 4 at 6:30 am (each day) and 5 pm (each day) using 155mm howitzer artillery and 60mm mortar.

One JBLM unit is scheduled to conduct training with 81mm mortars. Training will occur during the early-morning and afternoon hours. Increased levels of activity may be noticed both Friday and Saturday between 6:30 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Queries or comments about noise may be directed to the JBLM Public Affairs Office’s External Communication Division hotline at (253) 967-0852, daily.