“Coco” is Coming to Moonlight Movie in the Park

Submitted by the City of University Place.

Celebrate another warm summer night in U.P. on Saturday, Aug. 4 when Moonlight Movie in the Park returns to Cirque Park with a free showing of Disney’s Academy Award-winning “Coco.”

Although the movie starts at sunset, the fun will begin earlier in the evening with lots of kid-friendly activities, including West Pierce Fire & Rescue trucks to explore, a bounce house, jumbo slide, face painting and balloons courtesy of Entertainment Masters.

Spread out your blanket and set up your own picnic supper or enjoy outstanding fare from the Burrito Boy food truck. You can also buy popular movie snacks like popcorn (courtesy of Community Connection Place), shaved ice, cotton candy and the indulgent sweet treats of Bliss Small Batch Creamery. Then settle in for the featured presentation and laugh along as the young Miguel dreams of following in the musical footsteps of his idol Ernesto de la Cruz.

Don’t miss this chance to make truly special summer memories, surrounded by family and friends. Events like these are what make University Place “the place”to be.

Moonlight Movie in the Park is brought to you without charge by Click! Cable TV.

