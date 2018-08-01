2019 Lodging Tax applications available Aug. 1, 2018

Submitted by The City of Lakewood.

The city of Lakewood is soliciting project proposals that support and encourage tourism and cultural activities in Lakewood. The source of monies from which projects will be funded is the city’s share of taxes collected on overnight stays at hotels and motels within the city.

The application period begins Aug. 1, 2018. It will close at 5 p.m., Aug. 20, 2018. The 2018 Lodging Tax Grant Application provides information regarding eligible uses of hotel/motel lodging tax revenues and the process for proposal submission.

Grant application packets must be complete, signed, and received to the city by the due date. Applications can be emailed directly to Tho Kraus at tkraus@cityoflakewood.us, submitted in person or mailed to City Hall, 6000 Main Street SW, Lakewood, WA 98499 (attention Tho Kraus). Late or incomplete application packets will not be considered. If you wish to submit your application electronically, please email Tho Kraus of your intent and she will send confirmation receipt of your application once received.

Click here for the 2018 application for 2019 lodging tax grant funding. The application to a word template. You will not be able to delete any questions and editable content is highlighted. Instructions are included in the application packet.

The schedule (also included in the attached packet) is as follows:

Wednesday, Aug. 1: Application period opens

Tuesday, Aug. 7: Email Tho Kraus to indicate your interest in applying and whether you will be submitting electronically

Monday, August 20: Applications due no later than 5 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 7: LTAC (Loding Tax Advisory Committee) agenda packet emailed to LTAC committee and available online

Friday, Sept. 14: LTAC meets to hear presentations and to make funding recommendations

Tuesday, Nov. 13: Recommendations to Lakewood City Council at study session

Monday, Nov. 19: Final decision on FY2019 grant award allocation adopted by City Council

January-February 2019: Contracts issued for FY2019 LTAC grant awards

For more information, please contact Tho Kraus by email or by phone 253-983-7706.