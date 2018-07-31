Letter: Restore integrity to the Pierce County Prosecutors office

Submitted by Lori James.

A few months ago candidate Mary Robnett, the non-partisan running for Pierce County Prosecutor, made time to meet and have coffee with me.

In 2015, our family had an unjust experience with the current prosecutor. In our case, the current prosecutor was interviewed on the news saying: “this is one of the rare instances where he was friends with someone who became the victim of a crime.”

When the case was completed, to better understand what happened, I filed a public records request. The Pierce County Prosecutor’s Office redacted items that should not have been redacted and gave me the information so slowly that it ruined future opportunities in our family member’s case.

I sued and I won the public records case, and was awarded $41,000. That is Pierce County taxpayers’ money. It fits a pattern by the incumbent of hiding public records, which is wrong and costs the county money.

I know that Mary Robnett wouldn’t have done this. She would have released the records and saved the county $41,000.

We need to restore Integrity back to the Pierce County Prosecutor’s Office.

This is why I am voting for Mary Robnett.