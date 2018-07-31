JBLM – Lewis Main Visitor Center closes Thursday for construction

Submitted by Joint Base Lewis-McChord.

The visitor center at Joint Base Lewis-McChord Main Gate, also known as the Liberty Gate, off of Interstate 5, exit 120 will close Thursday through September 30 as part of the ongoing four month construction project.

There will be a temporary visitor center opened along DuPont-Steilacoom Road, behind the Lewis Army Museum, and is accessible off of I-5, exit 119. Visitors can also obtain passes by using the visitor center at the JBLM McChord Field main gate at I-5, exit 125 and then take the Unity Bridge to Lewis Main.

Construction at the Liberty Gate which began June 1 to repair failing pavement, improve lane alignment, improve the visitor center parking area, and improve the appearance of both the access control point and the historic Camp Lewis Gate is still scheduled for completion September 30.

JBLM commuters and visitors departing Lewis Main will need to select an alternate gate to depart the installation during the construction.

Washington State Department of Transportation has posted messages on electronic reader boards to remind drivers of the gate construction.