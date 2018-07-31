Japanese dancing, drumming and food at Tacoma Bon Odori this Saturday

Submitted by Debby Abe.

Get ready for an entertaining evening of Japanese dance, taiko drumming, tasty treats and more at the Tacoma Bon Odori street festival on Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018.

The Tacoma community event will feature dozens of dancers wearing colorful kimonos, cotton yukatas and hapi coats as they perform Japanese folk dances in front of the Tacoma Buddhist Temple. Everyone is invited to join in the dances.

Other performances include drumming by Tacoma Fuji Taiko and Matsuri Taiko of Seattle and dancing by Tacoma Community College exchange students from Japan. Festival-goers can also browse through booths sponsored by the Tacoma Kendo and Iaido Club and the Japanese American Citizens League. Kids can fold paper origami creations and get their face painted.

Foods with an Asian twist will be for sale: rice bowls with choice of teriyaki chicken, unagi (eel) or tofu; Spam musubi (rice cakes); cold somen noodles; teriyaki corn on the cob, shave ice and root beer floats. New this year are Tacoma dogs – a Mariner wiener on a hoagie bun dressed with grilled onions, teriyaki sauce and wasabi mayonnaise. Sweet tooths can be satisfied with handmade pies, daifuku mochi (mochi is a sweet rice pastry), peanut butter mochi, and strawberry mochi.

Adults 21 and older can cool off in the beer garden.

The Bon Odori celebration, also known as Obon and Kangi-e (the gathering of joy), is a time to honor and express gratitude to one’s ancestors. Come visit our Japanese garden and pond, which will be surrounded by over 200 candles in memory of those who have gone before us. Join us at the end of the evening for a beautiful brief observance when the candles are lighted.

When: Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018, 4:30–9 p.m.

Food booths and beer garden open at 4:30.

Obon service at 5 p.m.

Memorial candle ceremony at 9 p.m.

Where: Tacoma Buddhist Temple

1717 South Fawcett Avenue

Tacoma, WA 98402

Located 3 blocks up from UW Tacoma campus

Admission: Free. Menu items range from $1 to $9. Cash and credit cards accepted.

More info: www.tacomabt.org

(253) 627-1417

tacoma.buddhist.temple@tacomabt.org