Drive Steilacoom Boulevard? You may want to come to this meeting

The city of Lakewood has plans to do work along Steailcoom Boulevard between its intersection with Farwest Drive to the west and Phillips Road to the east in the near future.

This includes building a shared use bicycle/pedestrian path on Western State Hospital property and building sidewalks on Steailcoom Boulevard where it fronts Custer Elementary School.

If you want to learn more about this project, the city’s Public Works Engineering staff will hold a public meeting Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018 at 4:30 p.m. in the American Lake conference room at Lakewood City Hall, 6000 Main Street SW.

Staff will present design aspects of the project at this meeting and hear public testimony.

The city plans to request a right-of-way easement from Western State Hospital for the placement of the shared-use path, as well as right-of-way acquisition from the Clover Park School District for the placement of the sidewalk in front of Custer Elementary.

The objective of the public hearing is to assure minimal impact to Western State Hospital and Custer Elementary, both public entities, in accordance with FHWA guidelines. If you have concerns about this matter and want those concerns to be known and considered, they must be presented at the public meeting or via written comment submitted via email to Civil Engineer Paul Candler prior to the meeting.

For further information about the public hearing, please call Paul Candler at 253-983-7776.