Dick Muri is a great advocate for sustainable energy and electric vehicles

Submitted by Charlotte Omoto.

I am a strong advocate for sustainable energy and electric vehicles. I live in E WA on the Palouse, am a retired WSU prof, and an alumni of Stadium HS class of ’69. I have sponsored a National Drive Electric Week event on the Palouse for the third year in a row now. It is through this event that I got to know Dick Muri, 28th District Representative (Position 1) out of Steilacoom.

He has sponsored a National Drive Electric Week event in Steilacoom for the 5th year! I am envious of all the participants at his events. Of course, I live in the boonies of E WA 🙁 I think that more and more people are becoming aware of the impact of climate change, and promoting electric vehicles. In a state that has the lowest electricity rate in the nation, this is a smart move. I commend Representative Muri for taking the initiative over 5 years ago to promote electric vehicles!