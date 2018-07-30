Work at 152nd St. E. and 22nd Ave. E intersection starts Aug. 1

Submitted by Pierce County.

Work to relieve traffic congestion and improve the intersection of 152nd Street East and 22nd Avenue East will start Aug. 1.

Over the course of the project, a traffic signal will be added at the T-shaped intersection. Left and right turn lanes from 22nd Avenue East onto 152nd Street East will be added, along with a left turn lane and a right turn lane from 152nd Street East onto 22nd Avenue East.

Crews will also build a sidewalk on the east side of 22nd Avenue East and the pedestrian landings in the three corners of the intersection, install new crosswalks that comply with Americans with Disabilities Act standards, and add new street lights, curbs and gutters.

Work schedule

In August and September 2018, crews will clear portions of the project site, widen the south side of 152nd Street East and build a stormwater detention pond on the south side of 152nd Street East.

In October and November, utility companies will be onsite relocating utility lines.

The construction work may continue through the winter. The project is expected to be complete in summer 2019.

Work hours will be 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays. Traffic may be reduced to one lane with alternating traffic on all sides of the intersection. Flaggers will be onsite to direct traffic.

Active Construction, Inc. is the project’s contractor. The construction cost is approximately $2,345,000 and is funded with County Road Funds.

A project webpage is available at www.piercecountywa.gov/crp5650.