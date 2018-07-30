TLT offers a weekend summer diversion for all

Submitted by Lynn Geyer.

Club TLT presents “Cyrano de Burgershack,” a rock musical, directed by Jennifer Niehaus-Rivers.

In this very modern take of Edmond Rostand’s classic love story “Cyrano de Bergerac.” Cyrano is king of the local Burger Shack, but he can’t seem to win the love of his best friend, Roxanne. When Roxanne confesses her crush on the new burger-flipper, Christian, Cyrano decides that playing Cupid is better than sitting out of the game. This rollicking musical features some great hit songs!

“Cyrano de Burgershack” plays at Tacoma Little Theatre, at 210 North I Street, for the weekend of Friday, August 3 through Sunday, August 5; Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2.

Tickets, which are $7, may be purchased online at www.tacomalittletheatre.com, or by calling our Box Office at (253) 272-2281.