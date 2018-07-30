Save the date: Lakewood’s National Night Out celebration is Aug. 7, 2018

This year National Night Out will be Aug. 7, 2018. This annual community-building campaign promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live. National Night Out enhances the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement, bringing everyone together under positive circumstances.

This year two of Lakewood’s six police districts are hosting events — but there is still time to register your neighborhood! If you want to organize an event for neighbors to get together and for our police officers, West Pierce Fire and Rescue firefighters and city officials to stop by, please email Lakewood Police Community Service Officer Gail Conelly, or call her at 253-830-5000.

The following neighborhoods already have festivities planned:

Springbrook/Pacific

Springbrook Connections and Caring for Kids teamed up to offer a community barbecue and the Caring for Kids back to school event. Festivities kick off at 4 p.m. and go until 9 p.m. at Springbrook Park.

Lake City/North American Lake

American Lake Credit Union will host a community barbecue at American Lake Park from 4 to 7 p.m.

The United Methodist Church will host an ice cream social at its facility located at 6900 Steilacoom BLVD SW from 5:30 to 8 p.m.

We can’t wait to see you there!