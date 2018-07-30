JBLM late night firing July 31-Aug 2

Submitted by Joint Base Lewis-McChord.

Joint Base Lewis-McChord will conduct late-night artillery and mortar training beginning on Tuesday, July 31, 2018 at 6:30 a.m. and continue through Thursday, August 2, 2018 at midnight using 155mm howitzer and 60mm, 81mm, 120mm mortars.

Two JBLM units are scheduled to conduct training with M777, 155mm howitzer field artillery, 60mm, 81mm, and 120mm mortars. Training will occur during the day, evening and late night hours. Increased levels of activity will be noticed beginning Tuesday at 6:30 a.m. Artillery training will end at midnight Tuesday, however, mortar training will continue through midnight Thursday.

Queries or comments about noise may be directed to the JBLM Public Affairs Office’s External Communication Division hotline at (253) 967-0852, daily