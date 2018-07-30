Guest Artist Richard Philion Master Class Series at Dance Theatre Northwest

Submitted by Dance Theatre Northwest

Richard Philion, Guest Artist from New York, NY, is currently in residence at Dance Theatre Northwest and will be teaching in a Master Series as well as in regularly scheduled ballet and theatre jazz classes through August 11th. On the evening of his last day there will be a performance at the University Place Atrium highlighting his dancing and choreography.

The performance will be free and open to the public. Dance Theatre Northwest dancers Katherine Neumann, Oceana Thunder and Neil Alexander will also be featured. Other choreography including Broadway style tap and musical theatre style dance, ballet and contemporary pieces by DTNW’s Artistic Director, Melanie Kirk-Stauffer will also be on the line-up.

Originally from British Columbia, Canada, Richard trained at Canada’s National Ballet School and at the Royal Winnipeg Ballet School. He had the opportunity to perform with the National Ballet of Canada numerous times including the world premiere of John Alleyne’s Tristan and Isolde and was one of the first male dancers to achieve his advanced certification in the Cecchetti method of ballet in Western Canada.

Other career highlights have included productions of: Seven Brides for Seven Brothers, Promises, Promises, Singin’ in the Rain, Sweet Charity, Guys and Dolls, Beauty and the Beast, Jean Ann Ryan Productions, Royal Caribbean Productions, Albany Berkshire Ballet, Sarah Berges Contemporary Dance, Les Grands Ballets Canadiens, Galan Entertainment’s Tango Buenos Aires and the APEC Summit in Vladivostok, Russia.

Richard will also perform and showcase his choreography at 7PM on Saturday, August 11th with Dance Theatre Northwest at the University Place Civic Center Atrium at 3609 Market Place (36th and Bridgeport Way W) University Place, WA 98466. Visit www.DTNW.org for more information or call 253-778-6534.

The Master Class Series at Dance Theatre Northwest is ongoing from July 30th to August 10th and includes:

ADV/INT BALLET ~ M & W 2:15-4PM

INT THEATRE/JAZZ ~ T & TH 2:15-4PM

Ballet Only $30 class – $100 for 4

Theatre/Jazz Only $30 class – $100 for 4

Entire Series 1 wk $100 ~ 2 wks $160

Performance August 11th ~ FREE and Open to the Public