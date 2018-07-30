Flag Lowering for Officer Diego Moreno

Submitted by Washington Office of the Governor.

Governor Inslee is deeply saddened by the death of Kent Police Officer Diego Moreno, 35, and directs that Washington State and United States flags at all state agency facilities be lowered to half-staff in his memory on Tuesday, July 31, 2018. Officer Moreno was killed in the line of duty on July 22, 2018.

Flags should remain at half-staff until close of business or sunset on Tuesday, July 31, 2018.

Other government entities, citizens and businesses are encouraged to join this recognition.

A public memorial service will be held on July 31, 2018, beginning at 1:00 pm, at accesso ShoWare Center, 625 W. James Street, Kent, Washington. The public can view the procession of police vehicles on Fourth Avenue between Willis Street and West James Street beginning at 11:15 am.

