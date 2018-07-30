Curran Orchard Concert – August 2

Submitted by CORE

Join us for great music, food and fun during the 2018 Curran Apple Orchard Summer Concert Series! All concerts are FREE and take place on the following Thursdays from 6:30pm to 8pm. Bring blankets, picnics or enjoy food from Hometown Hotdogs! (Note: No alcohol allowed in City Parks).

Aug 2 – The Fabulous Murphtones are a high energy group performing a diverse mix of popular dance, rock and old school music drawing on hits from the 60s through today’s hits.

Aug 16 – David Deacon-Joyner Trio – Join us for a great evening of jazz!

David Deacon-Joyner is a pianist, composer and arranger who has performed all over the world along with being a professor of jazz at the University of North Texas and Pacific Lutheran University.

Thanks to the CORE for sponsoring this year’s concert series. The orchard is located at 3920 Grandview Drive W in University Place. For more information, visit www.curranappleorchard.com or apples@curranappleorchard.com

In case of inclement weather, the concerts will be relocated to the Curtis High School Cafeteria located at 8425 40th St. West, University Place.